Tulsa Child Safety Expert Urges Securing TVs, Furniture To Walls
The viral video showing a dresser falling onto two small children is bringing attention to the dangers of unsecured furniture. Child safety advocates estimate every two weeks a child between one and five years old dies because a TV, furniture or appliance falls on them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|7 hr
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|9 hr
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Tue
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 30
|Deb
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC