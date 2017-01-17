Tulsa Business Owner Holds Watch Party To Celebrate Transfer Of Power
The owner of the restaurant is an immigrant from Gambia, an African country going through turmoil right now because the old president had refused to make way for the newly-elected one. Momodou Ceesay, the owner of Mamadou's Restaurant, held the watch party at his restaurant to see his new country's peaceful transfer of power.
