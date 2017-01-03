Tulsa, Broken Arrow Crews Busy Treati...

Tulsa, Broken Arrow Crews Busy Treating Snow-Covered Streets

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa's streets are getting better thanks to an army of salt trucks which have been out since 3 a.m. The City of Tulsa says it's using 52 trucks and they'll stay out until the temperature gets above freezing which might not happen until Saturday afternoon. The City of Broken Arrow also sent its trucks out as well early Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 12 hr Eternal truth 14
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Wed walmartramen 1
We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat... Wed Joy Humpmeister 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jan 4 hey 163
church of satan Jan 3 Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Jan 1 adiane501 24
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC