Tulsa, Broken Arrow Crews Busy Treating Snow-Covered Streets
Tulsa's streets are getting better thanks to an army of salt trucks which have been out since 3 a.m. The City of Tulsa says it's using 52 trucks and they'll stay out until the temperature gets above freezing which might not happen until Saturday afternoon. The City of Broken Arrow also sent its trucks out as well early Friday.
