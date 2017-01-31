Tulsa Brewery Moving Into Thriving Ne...

Tulsa Brewery Moving Into Thriving Neighborhood

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

They currently brew their beer in west Tulsa, but the "pilot facility" as he calls it will be a place to brew smaller batches that can then be sold to the public. Chase Healey, the brains behind Prairie Artisan Ales, wants to expand his newest venture, American Solera, to a building at 18th and Boston.

Tulsa, OK

