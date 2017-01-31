Tulsa Brewery Moving Into Thriving Neighborhood
They currently brew their beer in west Tulsa, but the "pilot facility" as he calls it will be a place to brew smaller batches that can then be sold to the public. Chase Healey, the brains behind Prairie Artisan Ales, wants to expand his newest venture, American Solera, to a building at 18th and Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|33 min
|hey
|169
|I can't let go is stupid
|4 hr
|Eternal truth
|29
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|8 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Turley Children's Home (May '07)
|17 hr
|Susanntexas2
|52
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|19 hr
|emergency
|1
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC