Tulsa Boat Show Kicks Off Monday
Dozens of canoes, boats, and trailers are packing the the River Spirit Expo - ahead of the 61st annual Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel show. Organizers tell us outdoor lovers can find everything from camping equipment to yachts.
