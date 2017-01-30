Tulsa American Airlines Employee Finds Cocaine In Nose Gear Of Plane
An American Airlines maintenance employee discovered seven bricks of cocaine in the nose gear of a plane that came to the Tulsa maintenance base Sunday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. Due to the facility in Miami being busy, the plane was sent to Tulsa for the work, TCSO Deputy Justin Green said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 28
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC