Trial Begins For Man Accused Of 14-Year-Old Tulsa Girl's Murder
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for one of the men accused of the murder of a teenage girl on the highway almost three years ago. Not only is Travis Lozada's jury trial scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 23 at the Courthouse, there's also a review scheduled at the same time for a material witness in the case.
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|23 hr
|Yum
|6
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
