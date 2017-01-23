Trial Begins For Man Accused Of 14-Ye...

Trial Begins For Man Accused Of 14-Year-Old Tulsa Girl's Murder

13 hrs ago

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for one of the men accused of the murder of a teenage girl on the highway almost three years ago. Not only is Travis Lozada's jury trial scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 23 at the Courthouse, there's also a review scheduled at the same time for a material witness in the case.

