TPD Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Used Stolen ID, Check
The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest they said used a check and ID stolen from a victim's car. If you can identify the woman, contact Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at [email protected] or 918-596-9209.
