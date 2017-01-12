TPD: Driver Going Too Fast For Condit...

TPD: Driver Going Too Fast For Conditions Crashes Into Building

16 hrs ago

Wet roads caused a few people to slide off highways in Tulsa Saturday morning; at least one of those could have been avoided. Tulsa police say a man drove too fast for the conditions on the 21st Street off-ramp from I-44, then, busted through a retaining wall and went on to hit a building.

