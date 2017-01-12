Thousands expected at MLK Jr parade
The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade begins at 11 a.m. near Detroit and John Hope Franklin Boulevard Road closures north of the IDL begin at 6:30 a.m. 5 thousand participants will walk, thousands more will likely attend The Tulsa parade is one of the largest in the US and grew in 2017 with around 24 more entries Theme is "Love Conquers Hate"
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|proof
|164
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Sat
|OKEDUCATOR
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10)
|Jan 13
|Chief Bell of the...
|131
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|6
