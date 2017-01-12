Thousands expected at MLK Jr parade

Thousands expected at MLK Jr parade

The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade begins at 11 a.m. near Detroit and John Hope Franklin Boulevard Road closures north of the IDL begin at 6:30 a.m. 5 thousand participants will walk, thousands more will likely attend The Tulsa parade is one of the largest in the US and grew in 2017 with around 24 more entries Theme is "Love Conquers Hate"

