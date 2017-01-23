Stroll with pet turns ugly near 51st and Memorial

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea says a woman was walking her dog at the Westminster Apartments at 7400 East 47 Street at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday when a man opened fire on the dog. "A German Shepherd-Huskie mix was transported to a local animal hospital by the owner and the motive to the shooting is still unknown," Florea said.

