Stroll with pet turns ugly near 51st ...

Stroll with pet turns ugly near 51st and Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea says a woman was walking her dog at the Westminster Apartments at 7400 East 47 Street at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday when a man opened fire on the dog. "A German Shepherd-Huskie mix was transported to a local animal hospital by the owner and the motive to the shooting is still unknown," Florea said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... 5 hr Kirby 1
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) 19 hr Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) 23 hr Sleeper 169
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Tue wcoyote3 212
I can't let go is stupid Mon Alvin Boss 26
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 22 Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Jan 22 bjsmith 13
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC