Stolen Car Chase Ends With Two Arrests In Tulsa
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says at around 1 a.m. a deputy attempted to a stolen Honda Civic when the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jess Burris took off. TCSO Captain John Bryant says initial speeds at the start of the chase was around 70 mph, but then Burris dropped back to a much lower speed when he got into Tulsa city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|18 hr
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|20 hr
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Wed
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Jan 3
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Jan 1
|adiane501
|24
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC