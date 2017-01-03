Stolen Car Chase Ends With Two Arrest...

Stolen Car Chase Ends With Two Arrests In Tulsa

12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says at around 1 a.m. a deputy attempted to a stolen Honda Civic when the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jess Burris took off. TCSO Captain John Bryant says initial speeds at the start of the chase was around 70 mph, but then Burris dropped back to a much lower speed when he got into Tulsa city limits.

Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

