Stolen Car Chase Ends With Two Arrests In Tulsa

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says at around 1 a.m. a deputy attempted to a stolen Honda Civic when the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jess Burris took off. TCSO Captain John Bryant says initial speeds at the start of the chase was around 70 mph, but then Burris dropped back to a much lower speed when he got into Tulsa city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.