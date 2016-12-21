Stolen car burns in north Tulsa

Stolen car burns in north Tulsa

Police responded to a car on fire near Pittsburg and Seminole People who reported the car said they heard explosions Officers found a 2-door Honda on fire; firefighters ran into difficulties because the fuel tank was full The car was destroyed in the blaze TPD believes the car was stolen

