Stolen car burns in north Tulsa
Police responded to a car on fire near Pittsburg and Seminole People who reported the car said they heard explosions Officers found a 2-door Honda on fire; firefighters ran into difficulties because the fuel tank was full The car was destroyed in the blaze TPD believes the car was stolen
