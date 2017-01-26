State Rep. Accused Of Sexual Harassment Believes Committee Was 'Fair'
Tulsa State Representative Dan Kirby testified before a House committee Friday about his alleged sexual harassment of a coworker at the Capitol. Kirby, from Broken Arrow, spent three-and-a-half hours in the committee room telling his side of the story - even though the state house, with taxpayer money, settled with his former aide for $45,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|28 min
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Thu
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC