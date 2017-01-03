State Lawmaker Under Investigation After Sexual Harassment Allegation
State lawmakers will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to investigate whether one of their own sexually harassed a staffer. State Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, sent shock waves through the state Capitol when he resigned after a settlement came to light in a sexual harassment case.
