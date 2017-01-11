Some Tulsa Business Owners Frustrated With Major Street Rehab Project
A major street project us up and running again in the Utica Square area after a break for the holiday rush. The East 21st Street Rehabilitation Project spans from Peoria all the way down to Lewis and is causing headaches for some business owners.
