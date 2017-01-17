Sister Of Woman Killed On Tulsa Street Remembers Life - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Tulsa police say Lavonne Pack was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult to see her crossing in the middle of the block last Wednesday evening when a truck driver hit her. Pack's sister, Veronica Brown said "I had just talked to her Tuesday, and I'm glad I got to tell her that I loved her."

