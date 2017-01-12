Shots ring out near north Tulsa bar

1 hr ago

Police said someone opened fire at a bar near the 800 block of North Peoria Monday night. The shots rang out near the Retro Bar and Grill after 8 p.m. It is unclear whether anyone was shot.

