Second Tulsan killed by flu
A Tulsan died of flu last week This is the second time in the current flu season a Tulsan died Across Oklahoma, 5 people died of flu this season 231 Oklahomans were hospitalized CLICK for the full flu report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Stay prepared with the FOX23 Weather app Green Country gears up for ice storms Prepping for cold temperatures with a winter go bag Winter Weather Crews rally for weekend risks Body found burning in Wagoner County
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|7 hr
|hesays
|1
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 8
|Eternal truth
|18
|Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09)
|Jan 8
|coleen
|8
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 8
|Little Debbie s
|9
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 8
|Chamber member
|2
|church of satan
|Jan 7
|Eternal truth
|100
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC