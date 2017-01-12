Second round of freezing rain, ice pu...

Second round of freezing rain, ice pushes through Oklahoma

Many Oklahoma highways, bridges and county roads remained slick and hazardous as a second round of freezing rain pushed its way through the state. State transportation officials cautioned Saturday that roads in southwestern Oklahoma are dangerous, including a section of Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma.

