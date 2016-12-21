Rogers County Sheriff: Man Turns Himself In After Shooting Two At Party
A suspect is in custody after turning himself in Sunday after a New Year's Eve party in Rogers County turned deadly. Police say that suspect shot two people, killing one and sending the other to the hospital.
