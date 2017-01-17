Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For OU's Parrish Cobb In Waco - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com An arrest warrant was issued for OU cornerback Parrish Cobb on Tuesday in connection with an aggravated robbery, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald . Cobb, who started two games at cornerback for the Sooners this past season as a true freshman, was named in the warrant as a suspect in a Jan. 10 Bellmead armed robbery.

