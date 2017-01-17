Rainy Sunday, but dry weather ahead a...

Rainy Sunday, but dry weather ahead and a fire risk

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The low pressure system moved into the perfect spot to bring some much needed downpours to Green Country. Tulsa has already seen its rainiest day since August! Rain will stick around through early afternoon then exit quickly to the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: 23 hr Charles Chan 8
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Sat Alvin Boss 54
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Sat Alvin Boss 2
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Sat Alvin Boss 2
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Sat Alvin Boss 8
News Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06) Fri Alvin Boss 49
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Jan 19 Jamie Dundee 15
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC