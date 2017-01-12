Rain And Freezing Rain Falling Across Northeast Oklahoma
The much-advertised icing event is underway across part of the state this morning and will remain, in some locations, for most of the weekend. The Tulsa metro is currently in a freezing rain advisory with temps near or slightly below freezing for the morning hours with light drizzle or showers developing along the I-44 corridor.
