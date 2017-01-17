Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature...

Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature To Fund Mandates On Public Schools

State representative Avery Frix said the new bill would force the state legislature to fund programs if they choose to mandate them on public schools.

Tulsa, OK

