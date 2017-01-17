Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature To Fund Mandates On Public Schools
Proposed Bill Would Force Legislature To Fund Mandates On Public - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com A state representative filed House Bill 1115, which would prevent the legislature from creating new mandates unless they're funded. State representative Avery Frix said the new bill would force the state legislature to fund programs if they choose to mandate them on public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|hey
|165
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Mon
|TrkDriver
|2
|Help a local Oklahoma road racing team beat som...
|Mon
|Soonerbillz
|1
|I can't let go is stupid
|Sun
|Eternal truth
|20
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC