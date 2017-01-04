Primer temblor de 2017 en Oklahoma Oklahoma first earthquake of 2017
El lunes por la manana despertamos con la noticia de que dos temblores seguidos habian hecho estremecer levemente el norte de Oklahoma cerca de Pawnee. Los terremotos llegaron a alcanzar una magnitud de 3.2, la cual se cataloga como leve en la escala de Richter.
