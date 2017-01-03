Popularity Of Pioneer Woman's Store Impacting Pawhuska, Other Businesses
Popularity Of Pioneer Woman's Store Impacting Pawhuska, Other Bu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The lines were out the door when the Pioneer Woman's restaurant opened on Halloween; a couple of months in and the lines are still there. And, according to the City, at least 20,000 visitors may have made the trip to town to see it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|11 hr
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Mon
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Sun
|adiane501
|24
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 30
|Deb
|8
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|Dec 29
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|Dec 29
|Chip Bay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC