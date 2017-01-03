Police: Speeding Driver Leads To Fiery Tulsa Crash
Police say two drivers are in the hospital after what they said was a high-speed crash in midtown Tulsa late Tuesday. Officers were checking a business alarm in the 1600 block of South Harvard at 11:20 p.m. when they saw a GMC pickup speed by heading south on Harvard.
