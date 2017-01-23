Police Seek Tulsa Driver In Fatal October 2016 Crash
Police say Timothy Harris was driving a Corvette that rear-ended a motorcycle, killing Gabriel Stone. The crash happened at North Memorial Drive and East Newton Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|3 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|I can't let go is stupid
|19 hr
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Yum
|6
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC