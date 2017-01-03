Police responding to shooting call in...

Police responding to shooting call in north Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Tulsa police are responding to reports of a shooting near Pine and Harvard. FOX23 is headed to the scene to learn more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) 4 hr coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 6 hr Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... 12 hr Chamber member 2
church of satan 22 hr Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Sat Jamie Dundee 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC