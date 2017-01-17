Police Recover Stolen Tulsa Travel Tr...

Police Recover Stolen Tulsa Travel Trailer, Arrest Man Found Hiding Inside

13 hrs ago

Police say while on patrol, officers spotted a pickup, which had been reported stolen parked in the 100 block of North Columbia Place. They said after talking with a man who was seen getting into the truck, officers learned about the trailer parked in the back yard.

Start the conversation

