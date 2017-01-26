Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of Tulsa Braums Store
Officers say two men armed with handguns entered the Braums in the 10100 block of East 31st Street late Wednesday and forced employees to the back of the store. After taking money from the store's registers and safe, the pair ran out, heading west on 31st Street in a red pickup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|15 hr
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 23
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC