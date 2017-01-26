Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of T...

Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of Tulsa Braums Store

Officers say two men armed with handguns entered the Braums in the 10100 block of East 31st Street late Wednesday and forced employees to the back of the store. After taking money from the store's registers and safe, the pair ran out, heading west on 31st Street in a red pickup.

