Police Interview 'Person Of Interest' In Tulsa's 80th Murder Of 2016

Police say they have interviewed a woman who was being called a "Person of Interest" in Tulsa's 80th murder of 2016. Sgt. Dave Walker after several attempts to try and talk with 26-year-old Shakiyla Colvin, investigators got a Crime Stoppers tip that she was in Dallas.

