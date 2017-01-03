Police Identify Woman As Person Of Interest In Tulsa Murder
Police say they are looking for Shakiyla Colvin, 26, in the murder of Joshua Farrar in the 1400 block of East Admiral on December 20, 2016. Farrar and Andrew McGee were involved in some sort of illegal transaction when McGee shot Farrar, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|6 hr
|Eternal truth
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Wed
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Wed
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Wed
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Jan 3
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Jan 1
|adiane501
|24
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC