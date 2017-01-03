Oklahoma man recovering a year after nail was embedded in head
An Oklahoma man injured by a nail that went into his head in a freak accident is celebrating a major milestone this week. Brady Drake was injured last January when a nail ricocheted into his head from a co-worker's nail gun.
