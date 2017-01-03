Oklahoma man recovering a year after ...

Oklahoma man recovering a year after nail was embedded in head

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

An Oklahoma man injured by a nail that went into his head in a freak accident is celebrating a major milestone this week. Brady Drake was injured last January when a nail ricocheted into his head from a co-worker's nail gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 9 hr Eternal truth 14
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Wed walmartramen 1
We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat... Wed Joy Humpmeister 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jan 4 hey 163
church of satan Jan 3 Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Jan 1 adiane501 24
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC