Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual h...

Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to testify

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A Republican state representative from Tulsa who's accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants now says he will appear before a special closed-door state House committee that's investigating the allegations. Rep. Dan Kirby told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday that he will testify before the committee on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... 8 hr RacistRapistDonald 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Tue Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) Tue Sleeper 169
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Jan 24 wcoyote3 212
I can't let go is stupid Jan 23 Alvin Boss 26
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 22 Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Jan 22 bjsmith 13
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC