Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to testify
A Republican state representative from Tulsa who's accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants now says he will appear before a special closed-door state House committee that's investigating the allegations. Rep. Dan Kirby told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday that he will testify before the committee on Friday.
