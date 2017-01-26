Oklahoma Group Hosts Family Resource Fair With Focus On Immigration
The family resource fair is way to introduce folks who are living in Oklahoma from other countries to some of the services available to them in Tulsa. The big push is on education, but of course with the president's recent actions on immigration, that was another focus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC