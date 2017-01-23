Oklahoma Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Fatal Shooting

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man who was convicted of shooting a Tulsa man to death four years ago. The court handed down the decision Wednesday to Deonta Deangelo Dixon, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4, 2013, shooting death of 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley.

