North Tulsa non-profit housing local seniors seeks help during expansion
Sarah's House, a non-profit housing Tulsa seniors, is looking to expand. The owner of the non-profit currently houses around three seniors at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|1,501
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Deb
|8
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|Thu
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|Dec 29
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|Dec 28
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Dec 28
|Eternal truth
|93
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC