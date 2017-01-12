Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl
Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up late Saturday night, and for the first time in 22 years an Oklahoma native won. Norman's Christopher Bell started in second but passed the leader midway through the race to earn the Golden Driller trophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help a local Oklahoma road racing team beat som...
|5 hr
|Soonerbillz
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|proof
|164
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Jan 14
|OKEDUCATOR
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
|Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10)
|Jan 13
|Chief Bell of the...
|131
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC