New Paradise Cove Theater Opens With Sold Out Show
The theater opened Friday inside the River Spirit Casino Resort and a big name in country music was the opening act. Grammy-nominated country artist Chris Young is performing the very first show here at Paradise Cove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|3 hr
|Chamber member
|2
|I can't let go is stupid
|3 hr
|Eternal truth
|16
|church of satan
|13 hr
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Jan 4
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC