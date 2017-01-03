Neighbors Asked To Check Security Cam...

Neighbors Asked To Check Security Cameras In Tulsa Hit-And-Run Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police are asking for help from neighbors and businesses in the area of a hit-and-run collision that killed a Sapulpa educator Tuesday. Michael Reid died on January 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 48 min Eternal truth 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... 23 hr walmartramen 1
We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat... Wed Joy Humpmeister 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed hey 163
church of satan Jan 3 Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Jan 1 adiane501 24
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC