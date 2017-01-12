Muskogee Emergency Managers Preparing...

Muskogee Emergency Managers Preparing For Winter Weather, Flooding

15 hrs ago

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa is providing daily briefings on the incoming winter weather to emergency managers in northeastern Oklahoma. In Muskogee, emergency management is spending its afternoons preparing for ice, severe storms and flooding, thanks to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

