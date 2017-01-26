Morton Comprehensive Health Services Help Tulsans Enroll For Insurance
Ana Bonham of Morton Comprehensive Services added, "It's been great. I've had a client that just got done and he was very happy because I was able to bring down his monthly payment premium which is from $396 to $95."
