Morning Storms With More Cold Air Soon Across Eastern Oklahoma
Showers and storms will be possible this morning for a few hours as a storm system swings out across the southern plains. The majority of strong to severe storm activity has been located across Texas but a few strong storms may occur over southeastern OK and northeast TX during the new few hours.
