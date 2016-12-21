Morning Storms With More Cold Air Soo...

Morning Storms With More Cold Air Soon Across Eastern Oklahoma

Showers and storms will be possible this morning for a few hours as a storm system swings out across the southern plains. The majority of strong to severe storm activity has been located across Texas but a few strong storms may occur over southeastern OK and northeast TX during the new few hours.

