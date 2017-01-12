Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration In...

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Includes Peace Walk, Parade

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa is gearing up for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with activities that include a Walk of Peace and Solidarity, commemorative service and, of course, the parade. Events begin at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 7th and Cincinnati in downtown Tulsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 7 hr Eternal truth 20
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 9 hr Little Debbie s 10
News Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns Sat OKEDUCATOR 1
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... Sat nonewnews 1
News Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10) Jan 13 Chief Bell of the... 131
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... Jan 12 hesays 1
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Jan 12 Anonymous 6
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC