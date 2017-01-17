March for Life rally set for downtown Tulsa Sunday
People will gather in downtown Tulsa Sunday for 8 th annual March for Life. The events starts at 1 p.m. near 8 th and Boulder with a peaceful march to H.A. Chapman Centennial Green.
