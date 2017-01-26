Man found guilty of murder of 14-YO girl A jury has recommended life...

Man found guilty of murder of 14-YO g...

14 hrs ago Read more: KJRH

A jury has recommended life without parole for a convicted murderer, who was one of three accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl while she was riding with her family on a Tulsa highway in 2014. The jury in the trial for Travis Lozada returned to the courtroom late Friday afternoon and announced to the judge that they had found the suspect guilty on first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

Read more at KJRH.

