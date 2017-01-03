Man arrested for entering unmarked po...

Man arrested for entering unmarked police car

Tulsa police have a man behind bars, accused of entering an unmarked patrol car and demanding the officer to "take him." The officer had noticed 30-year old Anthony Haley pacing behind his patrol car at the Quiktrip near 51st and Harvard around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

