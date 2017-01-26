Lawyers For Both Sides Have Rested In Tulsa Man's Murder Trial
He is one of three men accused of killing a 14-year-old girl on a Tulsa highway almost three years ago. Friday morning, the jury heard one witness, a man who testified that several months after April Montano's death, Travis Lozada made a comment that he "took that girl's life on the Tisdale."
